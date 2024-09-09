Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Corby Spirit and Wine Price Performance

CSW.A stock opened at C$13.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.25. The company has a market cap of C$325.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12-month low of C$12.20 and a 12-month high of C$15.05.

Insider Transactions at Corby Spirit and Wine

In other Corby Spirit and Wine news, Director Pamela Laycock acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$92,050.00. Company insiders own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Further Reading

