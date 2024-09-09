Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 9.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $876.68 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $918.93. The firm has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $857.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

