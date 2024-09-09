Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $101,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,694,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $510,353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,802,000 after purchasing an additional 620,341 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 619,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 618,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after buying an additional 552,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $880.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $918.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $857.45 and a 200 day moving average of $800.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $390.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.77.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

