Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires 101,443 Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 5.23% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 462,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 223,704 shares during the period. Kim LLC raised its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 95.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 259,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 126,895 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBMC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,660. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

