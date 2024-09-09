Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 81,406 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9,080.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LBRDA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

