Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 1,259,784 Shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 2,106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259,784 shares during the quarter. Star comprises 0.4% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Star worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,256 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Star by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 132,611 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 372,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 82,337 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 347,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Star by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Star Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 67.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

