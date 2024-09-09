Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 248,997 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,997 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 4.63% of OCA Acquisition worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 191,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 319,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCAX remained flat at $11.09 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 117,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

