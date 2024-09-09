Cowen AND Company LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,850 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $17,608,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGML. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 76,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

