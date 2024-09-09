Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 530,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.85. 94,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

