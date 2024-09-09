Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 142,426 Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,426 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.96% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 90.8% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 695,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APXI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.67. 100,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,044. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

