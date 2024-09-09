Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 14,346 Shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.29% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

BACA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

