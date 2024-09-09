Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 56,383 Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,383 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.86% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 17,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 109,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 275,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of AACI stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $14.50.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

