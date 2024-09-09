CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $38.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.47.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.