Creditcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $151.61 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $151.61 million and approximately $23.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

