Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

CRDO stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,323,958.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,310 shares of company stock worth $27,376,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 115,271 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 203,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

