Critical Review: Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) vs. Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) and Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Pivotal Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.99 million ($2.05) -18.15 Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vera Therapeutics and Pivotal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 1 6 1 3.00 Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vera Therapeutics is more favorable than Pivotal Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Pivotal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -47.57% -36.94% Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Pivotal Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial. It is also developing MAU868, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels. The company also offers OMAZEN for the maintenance of good health through elevating Omega-3 fatty acid levels. In addition, the company develops Benefishial product line for overall health, cardiovascular health, prenatal health, toddler’s health, child’s health, and pet’s health. Further, it is developing PVT-100 indicated for the stabilization of vulnerable plaque in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. sells VASCAZEN in the United States and OMAZEN in Canada. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

