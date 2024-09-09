Cronos Price Reaches $0.0783 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $4.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00042627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.