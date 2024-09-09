crvUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $68.66 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000115 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 68,772,459 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 68,674,406.01767775. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99839657 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $6,536,350.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

