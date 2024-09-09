CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Trading 15% Higher

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.65 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11). 1,626,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 539,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.53 ($0.10).

CyanConnode Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.42 million, a P/E ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

About CyanConnode

(Get Free Report)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.