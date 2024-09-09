Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,007,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,007,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,709. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $190,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.