DA Davidson Increases Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $5.75

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a PE ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Yext’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

