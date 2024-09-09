DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $0.65 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $41.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Further Reading

