Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Daktronics Trading Up 0.1 %

DAKT opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $546.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Analysts predict that Daktronics will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,493,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 420,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daktronics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 305,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,508,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

