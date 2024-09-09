Davis Selected Advisers Buys 21,650 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 263,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.46.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.21. 54,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,501. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

