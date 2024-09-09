Davis Selected Advisers Has $26.61 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Prologis were worth $26,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 43,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.87. 830,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,518. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

