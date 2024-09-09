Davis Selected Advisers Has $911.64 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,153,385 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 5.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.44% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $911,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.75. 616,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,699,543. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

