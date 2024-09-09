Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $90,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,189,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.33. 276,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,946. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

