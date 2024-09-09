Davis Selected Advisers Makes New $273.07 Million Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,163,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,070,000. Solventum comprises 1.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $5,747,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

