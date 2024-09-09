Davis Selected Advisers Purchases Shares of 652,316 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 652,316 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $46,588,000. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.11% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of SE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 232,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,543.60 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

