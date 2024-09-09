Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.36. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

