Davis Selected Advisers Sells 12,446 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.26% of Texas Instruments worth $459,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 348,528 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.24. 483,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,972. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.50 and its 200-day moving average is $187.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

