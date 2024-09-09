DDFG Inc Acquires 328 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DDFG Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.8% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $230.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.