DDFG Inc Buys 3,047 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

DDFG Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

