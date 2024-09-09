DDFG Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

DDFG Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after acquiring an additional 273,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $101.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

