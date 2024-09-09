Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director David Daniel Cates Acquires 10,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

David Daniel Cates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, David Daniel Cates bought 10,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

Denison Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DML traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 565,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Free Report ) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,412.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.28.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

