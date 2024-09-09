dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.58 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and $551.33 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00109545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011635 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99916097 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,817.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.