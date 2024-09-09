dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $433.22

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.57 million and $433.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00108926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011940 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99917626 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $551.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.