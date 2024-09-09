Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,008 ($39.55).

DGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.45) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.61) to GBX 2,400 ($31.56) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.08) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,395 ($31.49) on Monday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,268.50 ($42.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26. The stock has a market cap of £53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,846.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,480.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,685.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 6,230.77%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

