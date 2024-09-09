DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $220.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.28.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

