DigiByte Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $113.39 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,472.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.39 or 0.00562689 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009515 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00107318 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00299543 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00032160 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036383 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00080738 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,239,679,786 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
