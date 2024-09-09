DIMO Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. DIMO has a total market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $987,431.56 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000118 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,037,426.78958023 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16288734 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $995,531.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

