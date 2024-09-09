Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $25.96

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $27.18. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 15,297,297 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,760,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

