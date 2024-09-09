DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,265,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

