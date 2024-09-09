Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $430.60 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion and approximately $430.60 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009848 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00109807 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,879,906,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
