Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $779,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 101.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

