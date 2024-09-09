Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.9 %

DLTR stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

