Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Dream Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
