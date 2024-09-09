Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,820,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.