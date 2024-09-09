Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.
Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,820,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
