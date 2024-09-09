dYdX Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One dYdX token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $198.05 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,904,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,428,022 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars.
