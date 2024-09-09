Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dynacor Group stock opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$178.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.03.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dynacor Group

About Dynacor Group

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.